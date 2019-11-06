It’s funny how some time apart can make you realise that things maybe weren’t so bad. It was clear that Arsenal fans wanted the club to move on from Arsene Wenger, but they probably hoped they would improve as a result.

As for Wenger, some time out of football seems to have increased his stock as he’s constantly linked with a return. According to reports, he might land a huge one.

A recent story from The Telegraph has indicated he would be willing to speak to Bayern Munich about their open manager’s position, while they say Bayern might see him as the perfect short term option.

It would certainly be a great opportunity for the Frenchman, and would throw up a weird quirk, as one of his first games would see him welcome Spurs to Munich as they try to forget about the thumping served up by Bayern in the initial game.

It would be genuinely intriguing to see how he would actually do with a truly huge job. His last years at Arsenal saw him assemble decent teams but they never looked like mounting a genuine bid for the Premier League title as time went on.

Wenger’s Arsenal teams always had a good record against Spurs, so he would surely relish the chance to take them on again with a much better squad of players at his disposal.

He wouldn’t need to build a team at Bayern, the players are already there for him to succeed. It would be fascinating to see how he got on, especially if he can hand Spurs another hiding as one of his first acts.