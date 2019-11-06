Video: Rodrygo nets quality third for Real Madrid, becomes second youngest player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League

Rodrygo has had a night to remember for Real Madrid against Galatasaray as he helped himself to a hat-trick at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos thumped their opponents 6-0, with Rodrygo scoring twice early on and then adding this lovely late effort to go home with the match ball.

Rodrygo looks an exciting talent, with this hat-trick for the Madrid first-team coming for him at the tender age of just 18.

In fact, it makes him the second youngest scorer of a Champions League treble in the competition’s history, according to Opta Joe…

18y 301d – Rodrygo has become the second youngest player to score a #UCL hat-trick, after Raul against Ferencvarosi in October 1995 (18y 113d). Hero. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2019

The Brazilian wonderkid only joined Real this summer and will be hoping this can be the first of many hat-tricks for the club in what looks set to be a very promising career.