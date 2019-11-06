Menu

Video: Rodrygo nets quality third for Real Madrid, becomes second youngest player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Rodrygo has had a night to remember for Real Madrid against Galatasaray as he helped himself to a hat-trick at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos thumped their opponents 6-0, with Rodrygo scoring twice early on and then adding this lovely late effort to go home with the match ball.

MORE: Video: Real Madrid youngster produces two world class finishes in the opening minutes vs Galatasaray

Real Madrid 6-0 Galatasaray – Rodrygo 90’+2’ (Hat-Trick) from r/soccer

Rodrygo looks an exciting talent, with this hat-trick for the Madrid first-team coming for him at the tender age of just 18.

In fact, it makes him the second youngest scorer of a Champions League treble in the competition’s history, according to Opta Joe…

More Stories / Latest News

The Brazilian wonderkid only joined Real this summer and will be hoping this can be the first of many hat-tricks for the club in what looks set to be a very promising career.

More Stories Rodrygo