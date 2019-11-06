Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has scored a delightfully cheeky Panenka penalty against Galatasaray this evening.

Watch below as the Spaniard steps up with typical style to steer his shot down the middle and into the back of the net.

Amusingly, Real Madrid youngster Rodrygo was on a hat-trick at this time and wanted to take the spot kick to bag that crucial third goal.

Ramos, however, was clearly having none of it and took it for himself as usual – and why not with technique like this!