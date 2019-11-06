Menu

Video: Son Heung-min scores for Tottenham, praised for “nice touch” in possible Andre Gomes gesture

Son Heung-min has scored for Tottenham against Red Star Belgrade tonight and earned praise from Gary Lineker for his ‘nice touch’ as he seemed to look into the camera and apologise, presumably to Andre Gomes.

The Everton midfielder suffered a horrific injury at the hands of Son in their game at Goodison Park at the weekend, even though it seems clear the South Korean didn’t go into the challenge with any intent to hurt the player.

Son was visibly distraught at the time and it seems it’s still playing on his mind as he produced this muted celebration of his goal tonight.

You can see Son’s strike in the video clip above, and here’s some Twitter reaction to his classy gesture to Gomes from Lineker and other users…

