Son Heung-min has scored for Tottenham against Red Star Belgrade tonight and earned praise from Gary Lineker for his ‘nice touch’ as he seemed to look into the camera and apologise, presumably to Andre Gomes.

The Everton midfielder suffered a horrific injury at the hands of Son in their game at Goodison Park at the weekend, even though it seems clear the South Korean didn’t go into the challenge with any intent to hurt the player.

Son scores for Tottenham and then goes towards the camera and apologises to Andre Gomes. You just can't hate Son. This is pure class! pic.twitter.com/GyFCmmt4Nw — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) November 6, 2019

Son was visibly distraught at the time and it seems it’s still playing on his mind as he produced this muted celebration of his goal tonight.

You can see Son’s strike in the video clip above, and here’s some Twitter reaction to his classy gesture to Gomes from Lineker and other users…

Son scores a super goal and goes to the camera and says sorry down the lens, presumably aimed at Andre Gomes. Nice touch. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 6, 2019

Heung Min-Son just scored for Tottenham in the Champions League and he celebrated by raising his hands and apologising to Andre Gomes. Classy gesture. Respect. ? pic.twitter.com/DKYBHXR78J — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) November 6, 2019

A respectful celebration from Heung-min Son ? pic.twitter.com/Rg594MDOJl — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 6, 2019

Heung-min Son celebrated one of his goals tonight by raising his hands and publicly apologising to Andre Gomes. This guy is a touch of class. ? pic.twitter.com/H9SG2kkPk4 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) November 6, 2019