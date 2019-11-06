Huddersfield Town are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for in-form Boreham Wood striker Kabongo Tshimanga.

Despite playing for a non-league side, Tshimanga has really caught the eye with his performances this season after an impressive tally of 11 goals in 20 games.

It could be that the highly-rated 22-year-old is now ready to make the step up to Championship level, much like Jamie Vardy did when he first joined Leicester City.

Vardy went on to win the Premier League title with the Foxes and become an England international, so who knows what Tshimanga could also achieve with the step up a club like Huddersfield.

According to Football League World, Preston North End are also interested in the young attacker, so could provide competition for his signature.

One imagines more clubs may soon join these two in keeping a close eye on Tshimanga’s form.