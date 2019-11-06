Menu

Video: Classy Arsenal subs allow ball-boy to join pre-match rondo before Vitoria clash

Arsenal FC
Arsenal’s substitutes for today’s Europa League clash against Vitoria showed their class by getting a ball-boy to join their pre-match passing rondo.

Arsenal stars Hector Bellerin, Mateo Guendouzi, Alexandre Lacazette, Lucas Torreira, Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson showed their classy character by allowing a young Vitoria ball-boy to join their pre-match passing rondo.

The youngster looks like a real talent, he dished out some lovely flicks and tricks during the training drill.

Take a look at the lovely moment below:

We’re sure that the youngster isn’t going to forget this classy gesture for a long time.

