Arsenal’s substitutes for today’s Europa League clash against Vitoria showed their class by getting a ball-boy to join their pre-match passing rondo.

Arsenal stars Hector Bellerin, Mateo Guendouzi, Alexandre Lacazette, Lucas Torreira, Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson showed their classy character by allowing a young Vitoria ball-boy to join their pre-match passing rondo.

The youngster looks like a real talent, he dished out some lovely flicks and tricks during the training drill.

Take a look at the lovely moment below:

This is sweet. #AFC subs allowing the ball-boy to join in the pre-match rondo. The lad’s quality, to be fair pic.twitter.com/vaP3rkYs2s — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) November 6, 2019

We’re sure that the youngster isn’t going to forget this classy gesture for a long time.