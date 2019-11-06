Video: Claudio Bravo beaten after 3 minutes as Chelsea loanee punishes static Man City defence

It’s strange to see Claudio Bravo playing for Man City again, it’s been so long since he’s seemed relevant that I’d completely forgotten he was still at the club.

He came on to replace Ederson at half time tonight, and was beaten only minutes later.

If you want to be truly critical you could say he needs to have a better command of his box here. The Atalanta player strides in to meet the cross which is pretty close to the six yard box, Bravo is helpless to stop the goal happening:

It’s a goal! Mario Pasalic Atalanta vs Manchester City 1-1 pic.twitter.com/wZj9psy015 — DONSPORTS (@DONSPORTS2) November 6, 2019

Mario Pasalic who scored the goal is actually on loan from Chelsea. He seems to be one of their signings who won’t ever feature in the first team, but he’s proven to be a decent player in Italy.

City fans will be hoping Ederson won’t be out for long, the defence already looks weak and Bravo won’t help things.