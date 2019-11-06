Menu

Video: Douglas Costa takes out seven players on his way to scoring brilliant late winner for Juventus

Champions League
A lot of teams tend to struggle with the trip to play Russian opposition in Europe, but Juventus have manged to grab a late winner after a fantastic goal from Douglas Costa.

His goal was the total opposite of Aaron Ramsey’s poached opener from the goal line. He takes seven players out of the game as he weaves his way towards the box, exchanges a lovely back heel with Gonzalo Higuain and picks his spot:

The late goal proved to be vital as Juventus have now qualified for the next round. Juve will be pleased to see they can still grab decisive goals without Ronaldo on the pitch.

