Video: Douglas Costa takes out seven players on his way to scoring brilliant late winner for Juventus

A lot of teams tend to struggle with the trip to play Russian opposition in Europe, but Juventus have manged to grab a late winner after a fantastic goal from Douglas Costa.

His goal was the total opposite of Aaron Ramsey’s poached opener from the goal line. He takes seven players out of the game as he weaves his way towards the box, exchanges a lovely back heel with Gonzalo Higuain and picks his spot:

Douglas Costa! ?? A great one-two with Higuain and Costa slots it home! Juventus beat Lokomotiv Moscow in the last minute. DRAMA! ? pic.twitter.com/PigEZYU9FX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 6, 2019

The late goal proved to be vital as Juventus have now qualified for the next round. Juve will be pleased to see they can still grab decisive goals without Ronaldo on the pitch.