Video: “I think we’re gonna draw this” – Frank Lampard reveals what he said to Chelsea squad at half time to inspire insane CL comeback vs Ajax

Frank Lampard has revealed that he told his Chelsea players he thought they weren’t going to lose at half time of their clash against Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The Blues went into half time 3-1 down, and soon found themselves 4-1 down just after the brek, however despite this, Lampard’s side ended up drawing the match 4-4 after they produced a miraculous comeback.

Following the game, Lampard came out and confirmed exactly what he said to his players at half time to inspire their brilliant comeback.

Seems like Lamps may be getting the hand of this management lark after all!