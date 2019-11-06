Video: Mustafi scores lovely header for Arsenal after brilliant Pepe free-kick vs Vitoria

Arsenal finally managed to break the deadlock against Portuguese outfit Vitoria in the 80th minute of this afternoon’s Europa League clash, take a look at Mustafi’s goal.

Summer signing Nicolas Pepe has once again showed his prowess from set-pieces by delivering a lovely cross into the box with a free-kick from 35 yards out.

Centre-back Shkdoran Mustafi was left completely unmarked and free to head the ball into the back of the net. The Germany international’s header was perfect.

Take a look at how Arsenal finally broke the deadlock below:

Deadlock broken! Skhodran Mustafi is completely unmarked and Arsenal are ahead with their first shot on target. ? pic.twitter.com/m4mTCjP2Dn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 6, 2019

GOAL MUSTAFI

Great free-kick from Pepe pic.twitter.com/TA4WYBkezB — Goonernatic (@Goonernatic) November 6, 2019

Great header.