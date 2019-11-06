Menu

Video: New footage of Arsenal’s Kolasinac fighting off knife-wielding robbers emerges

Arsenal FC
Chilling new footage of Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac standing up to knife-wielding robbers has emerged, the thugs attempted to rob Kolasinac and teammate Mesut Ozil.

The Metropolitan Police have released new footage of the attempted robbery incident involving Arsenal stars Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil.

The shocking new footage shows Kolasinac being caught by surprise with his back turned to the violent thugs. The defender stood his ground and defended Ozil and his wife despite the attackers waving a sharp object around his arm several times.

Kolasinac bravely charged towards the attackers, throwing punches, before they fled.

Take a look at the new footage of the incident below:

The Metropolitan Police have revealed that both of the arrested men have pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.

Whatever’s side about Kolasinac’s ability on the pitch – the defender’s character and loyalty can never be questioned after his unbelievable bravery in the face of serious danger.

