Video: New footage of Arsenal’s Kolasinac fighting off knife-wielding robbers emerges

Chilling new footage of Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac standing up to knife-wielding robbers has emerged, the thugs attempted to rob Kolasinac and teammate Mesut Ozil.

The Metropolitan Police have released new footage of the attempted robbery incident involving Arsenal stars Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil.

The shocking new footage shows Kolasinac being caught by surprise with his back turned to the violent thugs. The defender stood his ground and defended Ozil and his wife despite the attackers waving a sharp object around his arm several times.

Kolasinac bravely charged towards the attackers, throwing punches, before they fled.

Take a look at the new footage of the incident below:

#JAILED | Two men plead guilty after attempting a brazen robbery in #Hampstead. CCTV footage shows they didn't hesitate to draw a weapon when making demands but didn’t bargain on being challenged. One victim stood his ground and fought the suspects off ? https://t.co/x1PURsQ6sz pic.twitter.com/7fLmlp8dDA — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 6, 2019

New video footage of Jordan Northover and Ashley Smith trying to mug Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac, known as The Tank, has a knife repeatedly pressed up against his arm. He doesn't seem fussed. Chases them. Would-be muggers scatter.https://t.co/bcZEYfy264 pic.twitter.com/iLU8YbNiNX — Gareth Davies (@GD10) November 6, 2019

The Metropolitan Police have revealed that both of the arrested men have pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.

Whatever’s side about Kolasinac’s ability on the pitch – the defender’s character and loyalty can never be questioned after his unbelievable bravery in the face of serious danger.