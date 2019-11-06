There’s been so much attention towards Son in the past few days after the whole incident with Andre Gomes at the weekend.

It’s nice to see him back in the headlines for playing football and scoring goals again. Admittedly he did seem to reference the incident with his celebration for his first goal, but his second suggests it’s now business as usual.

It’s a fantastic team move and Son makes no mistake as he blasts home at the back post:

As much as it’s clear he is very apologetic for the injury that Gomes suffered, we can’t dwell on it forever so hopefully this draws a line under it and allows both players to move on.

This goal made it 3-0 and ensures Spurs will leave Serbia with all three points.