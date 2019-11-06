Menu

Video: Vitoria’s Duarte scores overhead kick after ‘comical’ defending by Arsenal

Arsenal FC
Some Arsenal fans blasted their side’s ‘shocking’ and ‘comical’ defending that led to Vitoria’s stoppage time equaliser in this afternoon’s Europa League clash.

Tottenham academy graduate Marcus Edwards charged down the right-wing in the 90th minute of this afternoon’s Europa League clash between Arsenal and Vitoria.

The England youth international skipped past Rob Holding with ease before crossing the ball into the box.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez drifted around in no man’s land and Arsenal couldn’t stop Bruno Duarte firing the ball into the back of the net with a lovely overhead kick.

Without taking away from Duarte’s amazing finish, this goal should have been prevented. There were five Arsenal players close to the line that failed to stop the man – and then the ball.

Take a look at Vitoria’s late equaliser below:

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to the team’s defending:

The Gunners really look no closer to transforming a seriously underperforming defensive line.

