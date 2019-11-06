Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has become the latest to discuss Eden Hazard’s weight problems since his summer transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international swapped Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu this summer but has been slow to get going with his new club despite long looking one of the biggest talents in Europe.

Watch the clip above as Wenger – polite as ever – tries his best not to actually call Hazard fat, but whilst hinting strongly that’s what he thinks the player’s main issue is.

The Frenchman states his belief that Hazard has some physical problems, and cites stories that have been dominating headlines for much of the season so far about the player’s weight.