Arsenal manager Unai Emery had made eight changes to the Gunners’ starting lineup for this afternoon’s Europa League clash with Portuguese outfit Vitoria.

The Spaniard appears to have made a change in formation, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Kieran Tierney will be playing as wing-back and there will be three central defenders on the field for the north London club.

Marquee summer signing Nicolas Pepe is back in the starting lineup after being rested in the Premier League. The Ivorian will partner young prospects Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka in attack.

Joe Willock and Dani Ceballos have the task of keeping things ticking in the middle of the park.

Check out Arsenal’s lineup below:

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to the teamsheet:

Why are Tierney and Pepe Starting — RAY-DIANT ? (@_Luminous_99) November 6, 2019

Why is Tierney being risked Kolasinac should be playing especially at lwb — Aditya Prasad (@_AdityaPrasad) November 6, 2019

Why is Tierney starting?? Can’t have Kolasinac in the prem again????? #EmeryOut — A S H I J O Z ? (@_ashijoz) November 6, 2019

WHY IS PEPE AND TIERNEY STARTING — Drew (@ftblDrew) November 6, 2019

Tierney should’ve been rested for Leicester.. anyway COYG, lets get a WIN — CeaselessCeballos ? (@AFC_Aman) November 6, 2019

5 defenders vs a non-descript Portugese team. please Emery leave Arsenal — Giglio ?? (@Jack_fineh) November 6, 2019

Unai rested Pepe om the weekend for Europa league ?? It really is a joke isnt it — Humzah Jogee? (@Humzahjogee) November 6, 2019

Who’s captain? What sort of formation is this? Lord — the one that got away (@BrodiAFC) November 6, 2019

Why are there so many first teamers ? — Nazzy B ?? (@NazzyB9) November 6, 2019

Ceballos and willock are the two midfielders who are starting both are questionable defensively as well ????? — Aditya Prasad (@_AdityaPrasad) November 6, 2019

Arsenal are three points clear at the top of their Europa League group, this rotation from Emery seems fine given that the Gunners need to focus their efforts on their Premier League clash with Leicester this weekend.

Emery has the difficult task of thinking up a masterplan to defeat Brendan Rodgers’ side, this is the perfect opportunity for the Spaniard to ease pressure on his future as well as bolster the north London club’s hopes of finishing in the top four.