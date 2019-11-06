Menu

‘Why are they starting’ – These Arsenal fans react to Emery’s lineup for Europa League tie with Vitoria

Some Arsenal fans have questioned Unai Emery’s decision to start crucial first-team players in the Gunners’ Europa League clash with Vitoria this afternoon.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery had made eight changes to the Gunners’ starting lineup for this afternoon’s Europa League clash with Portuguese outfit Vitoria.

The Spaniard appears to have made a change in formation, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Kieran Tierney will be playing as wing-back and there will be three central defenders on the field for the north London club.

Marquee summer signing Nicolas Pepe is back in the starting lineup after being rested in the Premier League. The Ivorian will partner young prospects Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka in attack.

Joe Willock and Dani Ceballos have the task of keeping things ticking in the middle of the park.

Arsenal are three points clear at the top of their Europa League group, this rotation from Emery seems fine given that the Gunners need to focus their efforts on their Premier League clash with Leicester this weekend.

Emery has the difficult task of thinking up a masterplan to defeat Brendan Rodgers’ side, this is the perfect opportunity for the Spaniard to ease pressure on his future as well as bolster the north London club’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

