Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been snubbed by Bayern Munich after holding talks over taking over as manager.

The Bavarian giants recently parted company with Niko Kovac and have been linked with a number of big names to replace him, with Wenger among those.

However, Bild reporter Christian Falk now claims the Frenchman will not be taking over at Bayern, with the club deciding to turn him down…

Exclusive: After conversation between Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Arsene Wenger on Wednesday: Bayern says no to Wenger! The Coach was interested @BILD_Bayern @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 7, 2019

It is not exactly clear why the Bundesliga champions decided not to go with Wenger, but pundit Marcel Desailly has weighed in on the speculation.

Discussing the former Gunners boss’ future, Desailly explained that he felt he was now too old to be involved in top-level management.

Wenger turned 70 last month and has been out of work since leaving Arsenal in 2018, despite links with big names like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Bayern, since then.

“No, he (Wenger) should not be in the dugout. It’s not for him any more,” Desailly told BeIN Sports.

“He has great possibilities to restructure, to build up the philosophy of the club, towards the first team and the academy.

“But as a frontline, we don’t see him anymore. He’s 70 years old.”

Could this harsh reason be why Bayern snubbed one of the greatest managers of his generation?