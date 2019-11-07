Barcelona reportedly scouted Bayer Leverkusen youngster Kai Havertz in midweek and are being tipped to be involved in the transfer scrap for his signature next year.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the most talented young players in Europe with his form for Leverkusen, scoring 31 goals and providing 23 assists in 120 appearances.

With seven caps for Germany to his name too, he has already acquired plenty of experience and could be a long-term solution in midfield for a number of top clubs.

According to Sport, Barcelona sent a scout to watch him in action against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this week, while it’s added that they’ve been monitoring him for most of this season.

However, they could face a battle to land his signature if they do launch a bid, as Sport add that Havertz’s price-tag could be around €100m while the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also said to be interested.

Time will tell if that valuation is enough to put off any of the clubs specifically named in the report though, as that is a sizeable fee that they would have to splash out to prise him away from Leverkusen.

Given the quality and potential that he has displayed to date though, it could be enough to convince them that they would be signing a top-class talent for a long-term role in the side. That said, with Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Arthur, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Carles Alena all battling for a spot in the Barcelona midfield already, exits will arguably be needed first in order to create space for Havertz if a deal is done.

In turn, perhaps any interested parties will continue to track him this season to keep a close eye on his development, but if he is considered to have the technical quality, composure and decisiveness in the final third to suit Barcelona’s style of play, the Catalan giants could make their move next summer.