Chelsea have been handed a big boost regarding the fitness of Mason Mount ahead of their clash at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

Mount looked like he’d be a doubt for the Blues clash against the Eagles on Saturday after he took a pretty serious knock against Ajax in the Champions League earlier this week, one that saw him forced off the pitch for good.

Following this, we’re sure some Blues fans would’ve been expecting to see the England international miss their side’s clash against Roy Hodgson’s side, however according to a recent report, it seems like the midfielder is going to make a recovery in time.

As per the Sun, Mount took part in Chelsea training in Thursday, with the player set to undergo a late fitness test on Friday to determine whether he’s able to play any part against Palace on Saturday.

Given the fact that Mount was able to take part in training at all, it seems like the player may very well be fit enough to play some part in his side’s clash vs Palace in two days time, news that’ll be music to their fans’ ears.

Mount has been a key part of Frank Lampard’s first team plans so far this term, thus it’ll surely come as a big boost for the Blues boss should the Englishman be declared fit for his side’s match against Palace.

The 20-year-old has bagged two goals and four assists in the Premier League already this year, a good return seeing as it’s the player first ever season in the competition.

And following this news, it looks like Mount is going to get the chance to add to this tally against Palace on two days time…