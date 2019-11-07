Celtic confirm two fans injured in Rome after being stabbed ahead of Lazio clash

Celtic have confirmed that two of their fans were injured in Rome on Wednesday night after being stabbed ahead of their clash with Lazio.

The two sides cross paths in the Europa League on Thursday evening with it all to play for in Group E as Celtic currently lead the way ahead of Cluj in second and Lazio in third with a four-point deficit to make up.

SEE MORE: Video: Shocking footage of Lazio fans marching with Nazi salutes ahead of Celtic clash

In turn, all the talk should be about what will happen on the pitch in what could prove to be a decisive encounter to determine who advances to the knockout stage, but sadly incidents off the pitch are starting to dominate headlines.

As confirmed in their tweet below, Celtic have noted that two of their fans were injured after being stabbed.

Further, they were keen to stress that all fans should following their guidance for the trip to the Italian capital closely to avoid any further incidents, although it remains to be seen if everything goes smoothly in and around the stadium before, during and after the game.

It’s a disappointingly consistent issue that has been faced by travelling fans for years going to Rome, and it’s hoped that the two fans in question make a full and swift recovery and are allowed to return home as soon as possible.

As noted by BBC Sport, the stabbings were carried out by masked men outside the Flann O’Brien pub and it may have been in response to banners displayed by Celtic fans in the reverse fixture between the two sides.