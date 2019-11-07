England boss Gareth Southgate has named his squad for the upcoming EURO 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo.

The Three Lions sit three points clear at the top of Group A, with the Czech Republic their closest rivals for top spot while Kosovo are four points adrift.

In turn, while they are in a strong position to seal qualification, Southgate will be eager to avoid any late slip-ups which could put that in danger.

England just need a draw at home to Montenegro or will go through if Kosovo lose to Czech Republic next week, and so it really is in their hands. With that in mind, Southgate has named a strong squad as expected, with a number of familiar faces.

However, as seen in the tweets below, Aston Villa fans in particular were left bitterly disappointed with the snub of Jack Grealish, while that sentiment was shared from fans elsewhere too.

Unsurprisingly, there is a strong Liverpool and Man City contingent along with the likes of Chelsea, Man Utd, Everton, Tottenham and Leicester City being represented.

Time will tell if it’s a balanced enough squad to get the job done next week and secure England’s place at EURO 2020, but Southgate is certainly showing faith in a number of young players to finish the job off as has done throughout the qualifying campaign.

Here it is: your #ThreeLions squad for the #EURO2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo!https://t.co/wsv3qjndm2 — England (@England) November 7, 2019

Where is grealish — Ben (@Bena_k_) November 7, 2019

No Grealish again, Southgate has a agenda against him I swear — Lord Steer (@LSteer12) November 7, 2019

What’s Barkley doing there over grealish — Alfie_rooney (@AlfieRooney2) November 7, 2019

How has Grealish missed this — Ben (@JaniCPFC) November 7, 2019

You misspelled Grealish — Kristoffer Freiding (@KristofferF) November 7, 2019

Sorry but what is Southgates problem with Dunk, where is Grealish too.. — Jay Hards (@JayHards16) November 7, 2019

Surely Grealish should be in over delph?!?! — Ashley (@_AshleyOakley1) November 7, 2019

No Grealish and no Vardy? Pardon??? — Villan’s Opinions (@VillansOpinions) November 7, 2019

WHERE IS GREALISH — HarryAV? (@_HarryAVFC) November 7, 2019