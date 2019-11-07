Naby Keita has hailed Liverpool star Sadio Mane and hopes that he will maintain his good form.
The Senegalese winger has been in stunning form for the Reds this season so far, amassing ten goals and five assists in 16 appearances across all competitions. Keita who played with Mane at Red Bull Salzburg previously, feels that the 27-year-old is living his greatest moments now. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the Guinean international said: “He’s living his greatest moments right now, so it’s for him now to remain focused, to do more, and not to lighten up. I know him to be the kind of person who always wants to achieve more, and he will continue in that way.”
