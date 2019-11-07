Naby Keita has hailed Liverpool star Sadio Mane and hopes that he will maintain his good form.

The Senegalese winger has been in stunning form for the Reds this season so far, amassing ten goals and five assists in 16 appearances across all competitions. Keita who played with Mane at Red Bull Salzburg previously, feels that the 27-year-old is living his greatest moments now. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the Guinean international said: “He’s living his greatest moments right now, so it’s for him now to remain focused, to do more, and not to lighten up. I know him to be the kind of person who always wants to achieve more, and he will continue in that way.”

SEE MORE: “I don’t think he’s quite ready yet”- Jurgen Klopp advised not to start Liverpool ace against Manchester City

Mane has done brilliantly for Liverpool this season and is gradually turning out to be their most important player as of now. Given his current form, there’s a good chance the Senegal international could have his best season in terms of goals.

After appearing as a substitute against Genk, Mane should start against Manchester City on Saturday and will be hoping to find the net. Provided Liverpool beat Pep Guardiola’s side this weekend, they’ll move nine points ahead of them at the top of the Premier League table.