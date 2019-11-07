Hilarious post from Kyle Walker suggests Man City may not need to worry about their goalkeeping options

It’s always been strange how everybody wants to play outfield as a kid. going in goals often meant standing about in the cold while people hammered the ball at you.

That all changes when you get into a real game situation. As soon as there’s any kind of issue with the keeper, everybody on the pitch wants the chance to go between the sticks.

Man City may have all sorts of money behind them, but there’s a real issue with their goalkeeping position after Ederson was forced off through injury tonight. Claudio Bravo came on only to get sent off for a fairly rash challenge, so Kyle Walker had to end the game in goals.

Never has it been more obvious how well trained keepers are and how much focus they put on technique after watching an outfield player go in goal. They always want to save with their feet and even the most simple saves seems difficult.

Walker will rightfully claim a clean sheet, but he made really hard work of the free kick he faced. He’s since taken to Twitter to post a funny picture that suggests he didn’t see any reason for panic:

Bravo will still be available for domestic games but he should face at least a one game ban after getting the straight red card. If Ederson is out for a while then City might face the genuine prospect of playing in the Champions League with Scott Carson starting.

Maybe it might be best to just play Walker in goal after all?