Jurgen Klopp has admitted he’s sure Manchester City will play Brazilian shot-stopper Ederson against Liverpool on Sunday despite the player seemingly picking up an injury in the Champions League last night.

Ederson, who’s been brilliant for City since his arrival at the club in 2017, was taken off at half time of City’s 1-1 draw with Atalanta last night due to injury as per the Express, with Guardiola admitting that he doesn’t know whether he’ll be fit in time for his side’s trip to Anfield this weekend.

However despite this, Klopp is certain that the Brazilian international will be starting for Guardiola’s side come Sunday afternoon.

As seen towards the end of this interview with Sky Sports, when talking about Ederson, Klopp stated “I expect him, 100%, to play, 100%”, words that make it seem like the German is adamant the ‘keeper will be between the sticks at Anfield this weekend.

Losing Ederson would come as a big blow for City, thus we’re sure Guardiola and Co will be absolutely desperate to have him available for their trip to Merseyside later this week.

In general, City’s defence look a lot calmer and more assured when Ederson in goal in comparison to Bravo, something that was on display last night at the San Siro.

City’s defence looked like a bag of nerves after the Chilean was subbed on for Ederson, whilst beforehand, Otamendi, Fernandinho and Co looked rather relaxed.

Despite his words here, we’re sure Klopp will be hoping to see Ederson miss City’s clash against his Liverpool side on Sunday, as the Reds look to claim a nine-point gap over their title rivals.