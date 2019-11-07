Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa heaped praise on manager Frank Lampard.

The club’s all-time top scorer replaced Maurizio Sarri this summer and under him, the Blues have done fairly well so far. They were a bit shaky at the beginning but are performing pretty well now. Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League while being close to qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Kepa heaped praise on Lampard, saying that he’s lucky to have the 41-year-old as his manager. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Spanish international said: “He is a coach that was, and he is a legend in the club. He was a very important player during his football career.

Now he is in his second year as a coach but he is sharing all his experience. Everything he knows about football, and everything he has lived, gave to Chelsea, and the titles he won with them like the Champions League, the Premier League and all the possible trophies. I am very lucky to have him as a coach.”

Not many expected much from Lampard when he returned to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea lost Eden Haard and weren’t able to sign new players due to a transfer ban. However, the 41-year-old has so far done a pretty good job at the club, giving opportunities to youngsters who have been in fine form.

Given how Chelsea are doing so far, they have a very good chance of finishing in the top four of the Premier League. The Blues next play Crystal Palace on Saturday and could move to second in the league table provided Leicester City are unable to beat Arsenal and Manchester City lose to Liverpool.

