Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati has admitted that he’s hopes he can stay at the Nou Camp until he retires following his brilliant start to life in the club’s first team.

Fati was handed the chance to impress for Barca’s first team after Dembele, Messi and Suarez were all ruled out with injuries during the first few weeks of the season.

And the 17-year-old firmly grasped this chance with both hands, as he scored in his first ever La Liga away game before notching a goal and an assist against Valencia in Barca’s very next match.

It was an explosive start to life as a Barcelona first team player, especially considering Fati was just 16 at the time, thus it’s easy to see how the player’s form has dropped somewhat since then.

Fati has been limited to substitute appearances following Messi, Suarez and Dembele’s return to fitness, however this still hasn’t dampened the player’s spirits.

According to the Daily Mail, Fati has stated that he hopes to stay with the Blaugrana until he retires, admitting that “I’ve always wanted to be here [at Barcelona]. This was the idea from the start and let’s hope I can be here my whole life.”

Given that he’s only just turned 17, it’ll be interesting to see how Valverde decides to use Fati going forward, as putting too much pressure on him at this stage of his career could end up proving to be detrimental in the long run.

For now, both Fati and Barcelona fans should just enjoy the Spaniard’s run in the Blaugrana’s first team, as no one knows just how long it’s going to go on for.

However, if the Spaniard’s words are anything to go off, it seems like he hopes this run won’t ever come to an end…