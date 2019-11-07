Arsenal legend Perry Groves feels that Granit Xhaka will leave the club in January.

The Swiss international has had a disappointing season so far and things went worse for him when he was booed by the Gunners fans and he retaliated by making a gesture towards them. As a result of the incident, Xhaka has been stripped off the club’s captaincy and missed Arsenal’s last two matches against Vitoria and Wolves.

Groves feels that the 27-year-old’s time at Arsenal is pretty much over and he could leave in January. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “I think his time at Arsenal is over. I believe they’ll come to an agreement [in January]. On a personal level and a human level he’s in a really bad way. It’s really hurt him.

“I was booed by Arsenal fans and it’s like being disowned by your family. But his reaction was wrong. He should have just apologised, and said I reacted in the wrong way. If you say ‘but’, it weakens the apology. He needs to move in January, and find pastures new.”