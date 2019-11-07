Chelsea shot-stopper Willy Caballero has revealed his desire to return to La Liga in the summer ahead of his contract with the Blues expiring.

According to the Sun, the Argentine’s deal at Stamford Bridge only runs until the end of this season, with the player now talking up the possibility of him heading back to Spain ahead of his deal expiring.

As per AS, via the Sun, the former Man City man stated “I end the contract at the end of the season and we’ll see what happens in the future. I would like to return to Spain. Elche or Malaga? Of course, but it’s not just about what you want, it’s about [the clubs] wanting you and giving you the circumstances.”

Caballero has been a useful player for Frank Lampard’s side since his arrival during the summer of 2017, with the Argentine making 24 appearances since then, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process.

The 38-year-old has played for both Elche and Malaga in the past, and given his words here, it seems like Caballero’s keen to make a return to Spain and play again the very best La Liga has to offer once again.

During his time with Malaga, Caballero managed to establish himself as one of the top ‘keepers in Spain, with the Argentine’s displays helping Malaga secure two top-six finishes during his time there.

These performances earned Caballero a move to Man City, where he helped the club win numerous pieces of silverware, with the Citizens then letting him go three years after his arrival, with Chelsea then snapping him up.

And now, it seems like Caballero’s career could come full circle if these words from the player himself are to be believed…