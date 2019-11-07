Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas feels that Leicester City can blow the Gunners away on Saturday when the two sides lock horns at the King Power Stadium.

Unai Emery’s side registered their sixth successive winless result by drawing against Vitoria yesterday. Shkodran Mustafi opened the scoring for Arsenal before a late goal from Bruno Duarte sealed a point for the Portuguese side.

Despite the draw, the Gunners became the first team to secure their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League. Their next match is against Leicester City on Saturday. The Foxes have been pretty good this season so far and are third in the Premier League table currently.

Nicholas feels that Brendan Rodgers’ side can easily beat Arsenal on Saturday given how things are looking now. In his column for Sky Sports, the pundit wrote: “It’s seriously worrying. They’ve got Leicester on Saturday evening and at the moment it looks like they could blow them away. Arsenal fans have travelled and watched another basic performance. I like the manager a lot but I said the same with Arsene Wenger: things have to change. He [Emery] has to be stronger and sort these problems out.

“Arsenal have lost the urgency to go and win football matches. The defensive frailties have been there for 18 months, if not longer, and things need to get sorted now. Arsenal fans are starting to get pretty fed up.”

Arsenal’s performances have been pretty sub-par lately and they have to improve on that. Yesterday was one of several instances when the Gunners squandered a lead this season.

Leicester City have a very good chance of winning on Saturday provided Arsenal produce another dismal performance. The Gunners have to win this weekend in order to have a chance of entering the top four. Even if they win, they’ll be at least three points behind Leicester City and Chelsea.