Paul Pogba sparked a reaction from a number of Juventus fans on Wednesday after he responded to Leonardo Bonucci’s Instagram post.

The reigning Serie A champions sealed their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League this week after a late winner secured a 2-1 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow.

As seen in the image below, Bonucci celebrated their achievement on Instagram with a message noting how they’ve now reached their first objective to advance beyond the group stage, and time will tell how far they can go this year.

Interestingly, Pogba replied with a message to congratulate the Juventus captain, followed by a string of heart eyes emojis.

Seemingly an innocent message between friends on a social media platform, it didn’t take long to get the attention of Juventus fans, with Tuttosport noting that a string of them then responded themselves by calling for the French international to return to Turin for a second spell with the Bianconeri.

As per Calciomercato, speculation has been rife over possible interest from Juventus in trying to prise their former star away from Manchester United, but given his importance to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, it’s difficult to see them green lighting an exit.

Nevertheless, these fans can still dream and it appears as though Pogba is very much still popular among the Juventus faithful as they hope for a reunion somewhere down the line, all from what appeared to be an innocent message turned into a transfer hint.