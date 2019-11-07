Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe who is also wanted by Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has established himself as one of the best footballers in the world through his performances for the Parisians.

SEE MORE: Liverpool star Sadio Mane responds to Pep Guardiola diving dig

Mbappe has netted 69 goals while providing 36 assists in 98 appearances across all competitions since joining PSG from Monaco. This season, the French international missed a few matches due to injury but his performances have been pretty impressive so far, amassing nine goals and four assists in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Mbappe has been linked to Real Madrid with La Parisien claiming that Los Blancos will make a move for him following the end of the season.

Now, El Desmarque state that Liverpool are also interested in signing the 20-year-old who is valued at €200 million according to Transfermarkt.

Mbappe’s addition would undoubtedly bolster a Reds squad that’s already one of the best in the world now. However, the question is how would the Frenchman fit in the squad with the presence of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Provided Salah or any of the front three leaves, then Mbappe would definitely be a suitable addition.

Jurgen Klopp could also use Firmino as an central attacking midfielder and the Frenchman as a centre-forward if he wants an attacking quartet.