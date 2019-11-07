Chelsea fans seem adamant that midfielder N’Golo Kante is going to get ‘injured again’ whilst on international duty with France after the Frenchman was called up to Les Bleus’ squad by Didier Deschamps earlier today.

As seen below, Deschamps named Kante as part of his 23-man squad for his side’s upcoming matches against Moldova and Albania.

Les 23 joueurs sélectionnés par Didier Deschamps pour les 2 derniers matchs de qualifications à l'EURO 2020 ! ?? #FiersdetreBleus

France?Moldavie (Jeudi 14/11 à 20h45)

Albanie?France (Dimanche 17/11 à 20h45) pic.twitter.com/NeJhoGty1a — Equipe de France ?? (@equipedefrance) November 7, 2019

This decision comes amid the fact that Kante hasn’t been playing for the Blues all that much this year, something that’s mainly down to his inability to stay clear of injuries.

The Frenchman has missed seven of his side’s last nine league games, with the player recently making his return to Chelsea’s first team squad earlier this week after he was named on the bench for their Champions League clash against Ajax.

Lampard elected to keep Kante on the bench for his side’s match yesterday, a decision that was potentially due to fact that the player’s is not yet match fit.

However this didn’t stop Deschamps calling him up to the France squad for their November Euro 2020 qualifiers, as decision that has lead to a number of Blues fans fearing the worst.

Some of Chelsea fanbase took to Twitter to claim that they can see Kante getting injured once again after his place in France’s 23-man squad was confirmed.

Should the midfielder pick up yet another injury problem whilst with France, we can see Lampard and Deschamps’ strained relationship getting even worse…

Getting ready for Kanté to get injured again ? https://t.co/IWxcqkNCn4 — Bó (@ThatMattMorris) November 7, 2019

Kante called up for France again ? gonna come back injured for 3 months — Hermes Trismegistus (@Romeorumiii) November 7, 2019

Kante selected again? Hopefully he isn't injured again like last time. Give the guy some rest. https://t.co/oOxN0HNauM — True Blue Central (@TrueBlueCentral) November 7, 2019

Kante about to get injured again FFS https://t.co/W0Mv0GqydW — FB (@farhatb97) November 7, 2019

I swear if Kante gets injured again ? https://t.co/eOs7S3m8Fz — CescyTime (@CescyTime) November 7, 2019

His doing it again man wtf he got him injured and he still selects again. Kante hasn’t played all season or we be would challenging for the title. https://t.co/VX8pH9YAmc — ?Hazardinho (@omaroscar_11) November 7, 2019

Must you add Kante to the squad??? He hasn't played much all season and just recovering from injury… Allow him to fully recover before calling him up ffs! ??? https://t.co/xR4pk385Uy — Steve Gomez (@SteveGomez77) November 7, 2019