West Ham are reportedly ready to offer a transfer package worth a total of around £34million to seal the transfer of Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez.

The Spanish wide-man’s future at the Bernabeu has looked in some doubt for a while now, with West Ham the latest to be linked strongly with a swoop for him by Don Balon.

The report explains that Vazquez has recently seen potential moves to both Arsenal and Newcastle fall through for a variety of reasons.

According to Don Balon, the Gunners did not seem prepared to pay enough for Vazquez, while Newcastle only wanted the 28-year-old on loan.

West Ham, however, now seem to be prepared to come up with an offer deemed more acceptable by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, according to Don Balon.

If the Hammers pull this off, it could be a fine signing for Manuel Pellegrini to improve his team’s attacking performances.

Vazquez has quality and experience after a strong career with Los Blancos, even if he’s never really been a regular starter for the club.

He’s shown his worth as a squad player in multiple Champions League title wins, and he is surely good enough to start for a team like West Ham.

If he shines in the Premier League, he could also be a player Arsenal and Newcastle live to regret missing out on.