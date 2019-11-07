Manchester United have extended their unbeaten run in the Europa League to 15 games after beating Partizan Belgrade 3-0 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are now on the longest unbeaten run of any team still in the competition this season, which is certainly a positive for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in what has been a largely frustrating season.

United are only 10th in the Premier League table at the moment and surely need to improve fast if Solskjaer is to stay in his job.

The Norwegian tactician has not looked particularly up to the difficult task of rebuilding Man Utd since landing the job permanently, but he is at least contributing to the club’s strong run in the Europa League, as shown in the tweet below by Opta Joe:

15 – Manchester United haven’t lost any of their last 15 games in the Europa League (W11 D4); the longest active unbeaten run of any current team in the competition. Platform. pic.twitter.com/2jdtWG8cnJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2019

While this competition might not be a priority for United, one imagines they’ll take it more seriously as they progress further.

Solskjaer could do with a trophy – any trophy – and there would also be the bonus of qualifying for next season’s Champions League if they can lift this trophy this season.