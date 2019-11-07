Manchester United fans largely seem to agree that Mason Greenwood plays and finishes in a very similar style to their former hero Robin van Persie.

There really does seem to some resemblance to Van Persie in the way the youngster plays, and he’s earned the comparison with an extremely RVP-esque goal against Partizan Belgrade in tonight’s Europa League clash.

Greenwood looks rather languid in a similar way to the Dutchman, and also seems wonderfully one-footed as he looked desperate to cut inside onto his favoured left side to score in tonight’s game at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen, of course, if the 18-year-old can go on to have nearly as good a career at United as Van Persie did.

The recently-retired forward was lethal in his first season at the club in particular, when he wrote himself into MUFC folklore with 26 goals to deliver the Premier League title.

Greenwood looks to have similar potential, and it seems loads of fans have noticed the striking similarities between the pair…

Greenwood plays the game so similar to RVP it's scary — Huggy. (@0Huggy) November 7, 2019

I swear Mason Greenwood is RVP in disguise! Mannerisms when running, technique etc. Uncanny really how similar they are!!!!! — Aron Spencer (@AronSpencer7) November 7, 2019

Greenwood is so similar in style to RVP — Hamza (@DavidGillWho) November 7, 2019

Greenwood looking like RVP again the wee turn and shoot love it — Oran Clarke ? (@ClarkeOran) November 7, 2019

Greenwood is basically RVP incarnated, baller — Callum Jackman (@CallumJack6) November 7, 2019

Mason Greenwood has the same finishing technique as Robin van Persie. It's pretty ridiculous to watch, it's like watching a clone of Van Persie at times. — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) November 7, 2019

Greenwood reminds me of RVP….Involve him mre in de first team… — Ole Wan Paanoo (@paanoooo) November 7, 2019