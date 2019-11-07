Menu

“Uncanny” – Loads of Manchester United fans agree Mason Greenwood looks like the reincarnation of one former Red Devils star

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans largely seem to agree that Mason Greenwood plays and finishes in a very similar style to their former hero Robin van Persie.

There really does seem to some resemblance to Van Persie in the way the youngster plays, and he’s earned the comparison with an extremely RVP-esque goal against Partizan Belgrade in tonight’s Europa League clash.

MORE: Video: Mason Greenwood scores another Europa League goal for Man United with clinical finish

Greenwood looks rather languid in a similar way to the Dutchman, and also seems wonderfully one-footed as he looked desperate to cut inside onto his favoured left side to score in tonight’s game at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen, of course, if the 18-year-old can go on to have nearly as good a career at United as Van Persie did.

More Stories / Latest News

The recently-retired forward was lethal in his first season at the club in particular, when he wrote himself into MUFC folklore with 26 goals to deliver the Premier League title.

Greenwood looks to have similar potential, and it seems loads of fans have noticed the striking similarities between the pair…

More Stories Mason Greenwood Robin van Persie