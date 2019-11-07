Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has singled out Scott McTominay as being the one player setting an example at the club right now.

It’s been a poor start to the season for the Red Devils, but Hargreaves says it’s important for everyone at Old Trafford to accept that this is a transitional period to some extent.

"Scott McTominay is what every Man Utd player should play like every time they step on the pitch." "Ole knows what he wants, he is NOT a yes man." Owen Hargreaves and Paul Scholes debate whether or not progress is being made at Old Trafford ?? pic.twitter.com/V56bKtSVzM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2019

Speaking on BT Sport in the video clip above, the former England international singled out McTominay as a player others could learn from in terms of living up to the high expectations at Man Utd.

The Scotland international has certainly improved a great deal this season and fans will hope he can lead a new generation of stars at MUFC.