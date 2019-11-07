Scott McTominay did not appear to be moving comfortably as he was subbed off during Manchester United’s Europa League clash against Partizan Belgrade.

The Red Devils midfielder has become an increasingly important part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season, and everyone associated with the club will be hoping this is just a precaution and nothing too serious that will keep him out for long.

Man Utd’s Twitter account did not provide details on the McTominay situation, but did confirm he left the pitch as he appeared to be carrying a knock…

Ole is forced into our final substitution as @JesseLingard comes on to replace @McTominay10, who appeared to pick up a knock. #MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/mXaVyP81tu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 7, 2019

United don’t have much else in the way of backup in midfield at the moment, with none of Fred, Nemanja Matic or Andreas Pereira having particularly impressive seasons.

Ander Herrera’s departure in the summer looks to have been a real blow for MUFC, and that’s perhaps led to them being highly reliant on McTominay.

The Scotland international brings some much-needed energy and leadership to this side and it would be a shame to see his development halted if he were to miss a run of matches.