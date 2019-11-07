Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba may be using his time on the sidelines to hold talks over a transfer to Real Madrid.

The France international has missed much of the season so far through injury, following a summer transfer window in which his long-term Man Utd future looked in serious doubt.

It’s not really worked out for Pogba in the Premier League and it would not be too surprising if he felt he could do better elsewhere as the Red Devils have generally struggled since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

According to Don Balon, sources close to Pogba now believe the 26-year-old may be using this time away from the pitch to discuss a move to the Bernabeu.

It is well known that Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of his fellow countryman and has been targeting him for some time.

It seems unlikely that United would sell Pogba in January, but it may well be the best option for the club if stories like this continue.

Many MUFC supporters will be tired of the media circus Pogba brings, with his contributions on the pitch not really making it all seem worthwhile.