Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an injury update on midfielder Scott McTominay after he had to go off against Partizan Belgrade.

The Scotland international has been a key player for the Red Devils this season and fans won’t have been too pleased to see him hobble off in Thursday night’s Europa League clash.

United don’t have many other convincing options in midfield at the moment, so could really do without losing a key player like McTominay for a lengthy period of time.

Unfortunately, speaking after the game, Solskjaer didn’t sound too optimistic about a quick return for McTominay.

As quoted by The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell on Twitter, the Man Utd manager said McTominay’s situation “didn’t look too good” and said he could only hope the 22-year-old would make it back for the game against Brighton on Sunday.

Solskjaer on McTominay: "I don't know, didn't look too good. I hope he will recover for Sunday. He went over on his ankle." #mufc — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) November 7, 2019

United will likely provide more information on McTominay in the coming days, but for now MUFC fans will have to hope the player’s situation isn’t as bad as it looked against Partizan.