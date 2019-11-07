Video: Marcus Rashford powers home brilliant third goal for Manchester United against Partizan Belgrade

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has scored a delightful third goal for the Red Devils against Partizan Belgrade this evening.

Watch below as the England international smashes home from inside the box after a neat lay-off from Ashley Young.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Man Utd fans will be thrilled to see this kind of finishing from Rashford again after he went through a difficult spell in front of goal for much of 2019.

Still, he scored another fine effort in the recent Carabao Cup win at Chelsea, and though this one may have been a bit more routine, he took it really well and looks like a player regaining his confidence.