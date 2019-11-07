Mario Mandzukic is being named as the ‘most likely’ signing Manchester United could make in the upcoming January transfer window.

This follows lengthy speculation involving the Juventus forward, who has not featured under new manager Maurizio Sarri this season, putting his future into real doubt.

Mandzukic was first linked with Man Utd in the summer before the deal fell through, but it seems likely to be revived this winter, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Croatia international could be a fine short-term addition to this struggling United squad, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely in need of more options up front.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have not looked entirely convincing this season, with Solskjaer lacking other options in that area after allowing both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer.

Mandzukic has been a reliable scorer and hard-worker up front at a number of top clubs down the years, so his experience should serve MUFC well even if only on a short-term basis.