Video: Anthony Martial leaves defenders for dead with lovely solo goal for Manchester United

Anthony Martial has put Manchester United 2-0 up against Partizan Belgrade this evening with a lovely solo goal in the Europa League.

Watch the goal video below as the France international pounces on a mistake in the Partizan defence before dancing his way through with some sublime touches.

Anthony Martial that is special ? You need to see the replays to appreciate how good that footwork is… Great goal ? pic.twitter.com/0By8oricsp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2019

Anthony Martial has just scored this goal for Man United. Ending careers for fun ? pic.twitter.com/RpPJv9Znmk — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) November 7, 2019

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Martial then produces a cool finish with the outside of his boot to find the bottom corner and double United’s lead in what looks at the moment like one of their most convincing performances for some time.

Mason Greenwood opened the scoring for the Red Devils after 21 minutes and Martial’s goal came in the 33rd minute.