Mason Greenwood had a night to remember for Manchester United today, as he put in a brilliant individual performance against Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League.

At the time of writing, United are currently 3-0 up against the Serbian outfit at Old Trafford, a result that puts them top of their Europa League group.

United found themselves three goals to the good thanks to strikes from Martial, Rashford and 18-year-old Greenwood.

Greenwood, who was handed a start by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for tonight’s game, also bagged an assist during the game, after he set up Martial midway through the first half.

In doing this, Greenwood became the youngest ever player to score and assist in the same European game in Manchester United’s history.

18y 37d – Aged 18 years and 37 days, Mason Greenwood is the youngest player to score and assist in a European game for Manchester United. Prodigy. pic.twitter.com/QvWnsTywwo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2019

A lot of hype has been built around Greenwood in recent times, and now it seems like he’s finally living up to it after being handed the chances to do so by United boss Solskjaer.

Given how he’s performed for United’s first team so far, it seems like the Red Devils aren’t going to have to worry about scoring goals at any point in the long term future should Greenwood keep developing like he’s done so far this year.