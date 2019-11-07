Quincy Promes has admitted that he could end up sealing a move to the Premier League one day amid reports linking him with a move to Unai Emery’s Arsenal.

Promes recently joined current side Ajax from Sevilla in the summer transfer window just gone, with the Dutch international putting in some impressive performances for the Eredivise outfit since then.

The 27-year-old has bagged 11 goals and three assists in 17 games in all competitions, with his latest strikes coming in his side’s dramatic 4-4 draw against Chelsea earlier this week.

And now, despite having just moved to Ajax a few months ago, it seems like Promes could be on the move in the future once again if his recent words are anything to go off.

As per Goal, when asked about a possible move to England in the future, Promes replied “To me, if I have a chance, maybe in the future”, news that’ll surely be good for Arsenal to hear given recent other reports.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal have been linked with a move for the winger in recent times, with the Dutch international set to cost around £16M given that this is his current valuation on reliable stats site Transfermarkt.

Arsenal could do with adding to their options at wide despite the fact they sign Ivory Coast wide-man Nicolas Pepe this summer just gone.

The Gunners lost both Iwobi and Welbeck earlier this year, two players that Emery often trusted to play on the wings, thus, signing Promes doesn’t necessarily seem like a bad idea at first glance.

And it sounds as if the player himself may be open to a switch to the Emirates in the future if his words are anything to go off…