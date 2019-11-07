Burnley youngster Dwight McNeil has addressed recent transfer rumours linking him as a target for Manchester United.

The Red Devils could do with more quality in attack after a difficult start to the season, and McNeil looks a promising talent who could make a fine fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

This has seen the talented 19-year-old linked with United for around £35million in a report from the Sun, but it seems the player himself is not letting himself get too distracted by the speculation.

When asked about the transfer talk, McNeil made it clear he was just focused on continuing to play his football and progress with his current club.

As quoted by the Metro, he said: “The gaffer [Sean Dyche] just calls it ‘outside noise’. I’ve got to focus on my football and if that comes around it comes around in time. The lads here and the gaffer try to keep me level-headed and help me keep my feet on the ground.

“I think the most important thing is for me to concentrate on my football and see where that takes me in the future.

“You can’t get too far ahead of yourself because I’m still 19, I’m still young, I’m learning and I’m still maturing as a person and a player. We’ll just have to see what happens.

“My aim is to keep playing every week. All I want to do is play football for Burnley. I just want to keep playing and keep improving.”

The England youth international will be as aware as any player that rumours and gossip like this are part and parcel of the modern game, and it doesn’t necessarily always warrant that much excitement anyway.

Still, if McNeil continues to impress as he has, he should have a fine career ahead of him, and top clubs are bound to take notice.