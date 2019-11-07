Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to give summer signing Daniel James a rest in the coming weeks in order to prevent the Welsh international from suffering a burn out.

James has been one of United’s most dangerous players so far this term following his arrival from Championship side Swansea in the summer transfer window.

The winger has bagged three goals and three assists in all competitions this year, an impressive record when you consider the player’s never played in the Premier League before.

However despite this, it seems like James is going to find first team minutes hard to come by in the near future if recent reports are to be believed.

According to the Sun, Solskjaer looks set to rest the 21-year-old forward in the near future in order to allay any fears of James picking up an injury due to burn out.

James has made 15 appearances for United in all competitions so far this term, something that means he’s missed just two of the club’s 17 fixtures.

Given that he’s still just 21, and is yet to get a full season of Premier League football under his belt, United’s decision to start resting James seems like a smart one to say the least.

Given the forms of Rashford, Martial and Greenwood, United aren’t going to be short of suitable replacements for the Welshman in the near future, thus we should expect to see him claim a role on the subs bench some time in the near future at Old Trafford…