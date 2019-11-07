Photo: Chris Sutton HILARIOUSLY trolls Lazio with picture after Celtic win 2-1 in Rome

We all know that commentators are supposed to be unbiased, but sometimes it’s just blatantly obvious where their allegiances lie.

In some ways it can actually add to the commentary if it’s not completely insufferable. Obviously Rangers fans will totally disagree with this, but Chris Sutton losing the plot as Celtic won in the final minute vs Lazio actually added to the occasion.

The build up to this game was pretty tense, some Lazio fans marched through the streets of Glasgow doing Nazi salutes, Mussolini’s granddaughter came out to have a pop at the Celtic fans and there were some violent scenes in Rome before the game.

It’s maybe going too far to suggest it was good vs evil, but there’s nothing quite like seeing the racists and fascists get their comeuppance.

Sutton posted this picture shortly after the game to add to the misery of the Lazio fans:

Immobile was Lazio’s most dangerous player on the night and even opened the scoring, but his side are now out of the competition and will need to pick themselves up after back to back defeats to Neil Lennon’s men.