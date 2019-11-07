Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has conceded that he has become a little annoyed over Zinedine Zidane’s public comments on Kylian Mbappe.

The 20-year-old continues to shine this season as he establishes himself as one of the top players in Europe with nine goals and four assists in 11 appearances.

In turn, the reigning Ligue 1 champions will no doubt want to keep hold of him for the foreseeable future, but based on Zidane’s ongoing comments, it seems as though Real Madrid want to swoop for the French international if an opportunity presents itself.

As noted by Sport, the Real Madrid boss reminded reporters this week that Mbappe himself has previously said that it’s his dream to play for the Spanish giants, and so that unsurprisingly drummed up more speculation over the PSG star’s future.

Reacting to that in midweek, it’s fair to say that Leonardo isn’t impressed with the ongoing chatter over their prized asset and reminded all concerned that Mbappe has a contract with the club and so there is no discussion over his future.

“Honestly, it’s a bit irritating, it’s annoying,” Leonardo told RMC Sport, as noted in the report above. “It’s not the first time this has happened.

“Kylian is a very important player for us. Now is not the time to destabilise him.

“[Mbappe] is a player who has two and a half years left on his contract with us, so to talk about what he wants, his ‘dream’, every time… if we can just stop this, pause this talk.”

Time will tell if those wishes are respected by Zidane and Real Madrid, as ultimately they’ll also be wary of maintaining positive relationships with the French outfit if they are to do any business in the future.

However, with the two sides set to meet in the Champions League on November 26, perhaps that will give the respective hierarchies a chance to sit down and discuss any issues or potential transfer deals in a more formal manner away from the media.