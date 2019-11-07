Arsenal reportedly have a long-standing interest in former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick amid doubts over Unai Emery’s future at the Emirates Stadium.

The highly-rated German tactician is currently serving as head of sport and development with the Red Bull company, having previously impressed with his work as a coach in the Bundesliga.

This has also seen Rangnick linked as an option for Manchester United if they decide to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Bild reporter Christian Falk:

According to our information, Ralf Rangnick is a candidate at @ManUtd. The former coach of Leipzig would be also interested in @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 23, 2019

Rangnick could undoubtedly be an upgrade on either Solskjaer at Man Utd or the struggling Emery at Arsenal, with both clubs looking well below par at the moment.

Speaking in a Q&A session with The Athletic, journalist James McNicholas says the 61-year-old has long been of interest to the Gunners, either as a manager or potentially as a technical director as well.

However, McNicholas also states that sources within the club don’t suggest a change of management is imminent, despite Emery performing poorly and the Daily Mirror linking the north London club as considering potential replacements for the Spaniard.

McNicholas said: “None of the noises coming out the club, via official or unofficial channels, suggest they’re planning on making a change in the immediate future.

“Rangnick was spoken to about the job when Arsene (Wenger) left and has long been of interest to club officials, either as a coach or technical director.”

While it remains to be seen if Arsenal will make a change soon, it seems possible from these quotes that Rangnick could be one name on their radar, and his lack of current managerial job could mean he’s a realistic and available target.