Real Madrid are reportedly planning to try their luck with a money-plus-player transfer bid for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment and would make a fine signing for most top European sides.

According to Don Balon, Manchester United and Liverpool are also willing to pay big for Sancho, but Real could try to outfox them with a big offer of €120million plus Mariano Diaz as part of the deal.

It remains to be seen if this would prove successful, but the report suggests Dortmund could perhaps be tempted by the opportunity to sign another striker due to a lack of depth up front at the moment.

Diaz hasn’t managed to establish himself as a regular with Madrid, but previously impressed in a spell in Ligue 1 with Lyon.

The 26-year-old could strengthen a team like Dortmund, and if the Bundesliga giants do accept this proposal, it remains to be seen if Man Utd and Liverpool could still emerge as strong contenders for Sancho.

The 19-year-old clearly doesn’t look a player who would come cheap, but it may well be that his preference could be to prove himself in the Premier League.

Sancho left Manchester City as a youngster and has shone in his time with Dortmund, but it seems believable that he might want to come back and prove himself in his home country at some point in his career.

United don’t look the most tempting option right now despite being a big name, but Liverpool would surely be an appealing potential destination after their rise under Jurgen Klopp.