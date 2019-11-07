Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard could leave Rangers to take the Arsenal job, according to talkSPORT host Alan Brazil.

The former Reds captain has not been in management for long, but has impressed at Rangers and has been talked up as a possible future Liverpool manager.

It remains to be seen if Gerrard can really make it big in management in a more competitive league just yet, but Frank Lampard has shown what he can do at Chelsea this season with a similar level of experience behind him.

Still, would Gerrard really accept a job with an English club and snub his beloved Liverpool? Brazil thinks if the offer came in, he’d jump at the chance.

“If the Arsenal job comes up, see you later,” Brazil said on Thursday. “He’ll do a Brendan [Rodgers].”

This follows Rodgers leaving Celtic for Leicester City midway through last season, with the Northern Irishman clearly preferring a job in the Premier League to one in the Scottish Premiership.

Unai Emery is currently under pressure at Arsenal and several candidates have been linked with the job, though it perhaps seems unlikely Gerrard would be one of them right now anyway.